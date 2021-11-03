The men’s soccer program at PCC wins conference and Region 6 Championship titles

The Pratt Community College men’s soccer program has won their first ever division two Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) regular season championship with an overall record of 7-6 and a conference record of 5-3. There three conference losses came from Southeast Community College and twice from the Raiders of Central Community College.

The Beavers started the regional playoffs on Thursday, October 28 winning against the Hesston College Larks. They were to host the winner of Allen County Community College at Central Community College on Sunday, October 31 but that game was cancelled due to lack of referees.

Rescheduled for Tuesday, November 2, the Beavers took on the Allen County Red Devils, overcoming cold, rainy weather conditions along with the tenacity of their opponents to win with a score of 1-0 and gain the Regional Conference title.

In previous years, the Beavers have won a division one KJCC championship in 2015 with a record of 12-4-2.

“The guys have done a tremendous job all season,” said Head Coach Kevin Kewley. “They deserve to be conference champions and the #1 seed.”

As Region 6 Champions, Pratt Community College will advance to the Divisional round this weekend in Iowa. Information about their next opponent has not yet been released.