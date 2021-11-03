Young Pratt cowboy makes ProRodeo record book with steer-roping success

In a regular season that concluded September 30, Pratt's Cole Patterson put his name in the ProRodeo record book.

The local cowboy broke the record for the most money won by a steer roper in the PRCA regular season before the National Finals Steer Roping.

Patterson shattered the record at the Days of '76 Stand Alone Steer Roping in Deadwood, S.D., Aug 22-23. He won two rounds and the average to take home $7,488. That payday bumped his season total to $96,533, which broke the record of $89,427 set by Tuf Cooper in 2018.

"I don't know if it's totally hit yet that I'm now the record holder," said Patterson, 26. "A big win takes a couple days before you realized what happened and I think that's the case for me right now."

Last month, Patterson was $194 shy of breaking the regular season earnings record. He acknowledged he heard the chatter all around him, but he just tried to stay focused.

"People were talking about it, and you hear about it in different places, so whether you want it to be or not it's always kind of in the back of your mind," Patterson said. "But you can't think about things like that, you just have to try to do what you do every day and do your job on the steer they draw you."

After finishing a career-best fourth in the 2020 PRCA | RAM World Standings, Patterson is now the top earning steer roper in the history of the sport before the NFSR. It's something he had hoped for, but never imagined coming true as he prepared for the 2021 season.

"In any sport you hope to be the best, but you never plan on breaking records like I did this year," Patterson said.

Patterson's in prime position to capture his inaugural world championship, he currently sits atop the world standings. He said accomplishing that goal is what he's really fighting for but having his name in the record books is a cherry on top for his magical season so far.

Rocky Patterson, Cole's father, is a four-time PRCA Steer Roping World Champion in 2009-2010, 2012 and 2016. He is also the rodeo instructor at Pratt Community College.

"This is where you want to be right now because a lead going into the (NFSR) is definitely an advantage," Patterson said. "Now I just need to stay focused and go get that title, it's definitely what we're all after when the season starts. Anybody who rodeos for a living who says they aren't out there for that is lying to you. So, it would truly mean everything to get that done this year."