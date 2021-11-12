K-State Wildcats controlled the offense in 35-10 win over the Jayhawks in Lawrence

Doug Will

Pratt Tribune

The Kansas State Wildcats, coming off a 35-10 drubbing of the Kansas Jayhawks, will look to push its winning streak to four games as they will host the West Virginia Mountaineers this Saturday. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. from Bill Snyder Family Stadium and will be televised on FS1.

Last Saturday in Lawrence the Wildcats controlled the game from the start. After a KU punt on their first series KSU went 72 yards in just eight plays capped by a Duece Vaughn 1-yard touchdown run. After a Jayhawk field goal, the Wildcats responded with a 2-play 70-yard drive in which Skylar Thompson, who had all day to throw, found Malik Knowles open for a 68-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats ended the scoring in the first half with an 8-play, 79-yard drive that Ben Sinnott finished with a 1-yard touchdown run. Vaughn would add an 80-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play of the 3rd quarter for the only score by the Wildcats and they would also get another touchdown in the 4th quarter.

For the game the K-State had 22 first downs to 15 for KU. The Wildcats had 504 total yards to 274 and KSU had 242 rushing yards and 262 passing yards. Sophomore Vaughn had 162 rushing yards on just 11 carries while fellow sophomore Joe Ervin gained 60 on 9 rushes. Nine different Wildcats had carries on the day. Senior quarterback Thompson completed 19 of his 24 pass attempts with the one touchdown. Vaughn had six receptions on the day for 70 yards while junior Knowles had three catches for 94 yards. Senior Kade Warner added 3 catches and sophomore Keenan Garber had 2. Seven other Wildcats had a catch on the day. Junior linebacker Daniel Green had a team high 8 tackles with five of those solo stops. Senior strong safety Jahron McPherson also had 5 solo tackles and seven total stops for the day. One last stat that shows the dominance of this series; since 2010 KU has 6 Big 12 Conference wins in total, in that same time frame, K-State has 7 Big 12 conference wins in Lawrence.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are currently 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 play. They opened Conference play with 3 straight losses to Oklahoma 16-13, Texas Tech 23-20, and Baylor 45-20 then they won a couple in a row beating TCU 29-17 and Iowa State 38-31. Last Saturday they were man-handled by Oklahoma State 24-3. In that game WV went 64-yards in 11 plays and about seven minutes before kicking a field goal on their first drive. That was all the offense did that game as the totaled 51 yards over the last 53 minutes of the game. In Big 12 games only, West Virginia is 9th in scoring offense and 5th in scoring defense, both of those are one spot behind Kansas State. On offense they gain 357.5 yards a game which ranks them 9th and they give up 381 yards a game which puts them 4th and again both of those are one spot behind the Wildcats. The Mountaineers are 10th in rushing offense and 6th in passing offense while KSU is 6th in run defense and 3rd in passing defense. They are 4th in rushing defense and 5th in passing defense and K-State is 9th in rushing offense and 4th in passing offense.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have won the last five games against the Wildcats including all three games coached by Chris Klieman. This will be the second straight 11 a.m. start for K-State and just like last Saturday, the Wildcats need to start fast as they are probably the better team. Kansas State opened as a 6-point favorite, but I feel the Wildcats are starting to play their best football of the year and that will continue this game.

My prediction: K-State jumps out in front early and West Virginia is never able to make a strong effort to get back in the game as the Wildcats win their 4th straight and move to 4-3 in Big 12 play. Kansas State 37, West Virginia 19. Go ‘Cats!!!!!!