Low numbers, high energy will hallmark this year's PCC women's basketball team

The Pratt Community College women's basketball team started their season with a win on November 1 against the Bulldogs of McPherson College (JV) 76-33. The Beavers then went on the road to play New Mexico Junior College (75-28 L) and Midland College (77-53) over the weekend on November 12th.

Head Coach Eric Rodewald took time for some Q and A about his team as Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) play begins this week

Q. Tell us a little bit about yourself about what has been your favorite part about coaching in Beaver Nation thus far?

A. The people on campus and in town have been very welcoming. I am excited to have this opportunity.

Q. As you have gone through your pre-conference schedule what are a few things that have stood out to you about your team?

A. We have a lot to work on yet, but our transition and half-court defense has been definite positives. Also, our ability to get out and run on offense has been a positive as well. We really responded well against Midland after suffering a rude awakening against the no. 5 team in the country. We really responded well and if we could have made a shot we were right there with Midland, but regardless of our offense I felt we competed for 40 minutes and going forward that will be essential for us in conference play.

Q. Conference play begins on November 17th at Seward… what are you looking forward to in conference play? What are some of the things your team needs to improve upon to have a successful conference season?

A. Personally I am looking forward to the challenges the Jayhawk Conference presents and being able to watch our team further develop and grow together. Our conference is one of if not the best in the country and we won’t get any breaks having to travel to three of the top teams to play our first road trips in conference.

We will have to execute on offense better, make shots, value the basketball, and be on the same page to compete in the Jayhawk. It’s a given that we have to bring energy and effort every play.

Q. Tell us a little more about your team? What players do you look at for leadership on the team?

A. We are low on numbers at the moment with only eight healthy players, but they are working hard. Our two freshmen Destiny Young and Ruth Sodipe are stepping up and adjusting to the college game. Two of our transfers bring good size to the team as Kiara Smith and Karolina Juresiute are both six footers and talented. The returners are providing good stability and leadership.

Q. What are your team goals for this season?

A. To embrace the day to day process and get better. One big thing we will need to do in order to achieve success on the court is work on improving each and every play and day. If we can show progress and stay healthy, it is realistic for us to compete on a nightly basis and earn a spot in the post season.