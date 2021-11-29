Patterson cruised to first career gold buckle at the Kansas Star Arena on board Tigger

BY TRACY RENCK, PSN EDITOR

Pratt Tribune

MULVANE, Kan. – Cole Patterson left no doubt who the best steer roper is in the PRCA in 2021. The Pratt Community College alum and Pratt native now stands atop of the world rankings in roping title and earnings.

Patterson, who came into the National Finals Steer Roping with a $39,415 lead in the PRCA | RAM World Standings, was never threatened as he cruised to his first career gold buckle at the Kansas Star Arena.

"The hardest one to get is the first gold buckle and to get it this early is big," said Patterson, 26. "I have a ton of family here and I will be talking to them all night. This has been a long time coming. A lot of work has gone into this. I want to try and reflect on everything. To think just four years ago I was learning how to do this."

Patterson won Round 3 and Round 8, as well as placed in eight other rounds to earn an NFSR-record $85,726. He finished atop the world standings with $190,242, a single-season steer roping earnings mark.

Patterson's NFSR earnings broke the mark of $70,651 set by Cody Lee in 2016. Patterson also won the average with a 97.7-second time on nine head to collect $27,347.

Scott Snedecor took second place in the world standings with $95,951 – $94,291 behind Patterson.

Patterson earned $104,516 in the regular season, which ended Sept. 30, which set the steer roping regular season record. And he kept cashing checks at the Kansas Star.

Cole broke the single-season steer roping earnings record of $142,350 set by his father Rocky in 2016. Rocky finished 10th in the world standings with $63,029.

Cole joins his father as a steer roping world champion. Rocky won championships in 2009-10, 2012 and 2016. The Pattersons are the third father and son to win steer roping world titles. They join John McEntire (1934) and Clark McEntire (1956-57, 1961) and Charles Good (1975) and Gary Good (1979).

"Anytime I get to rope with my dad no matter if it is in Mulvane or some little bitty rodeo in the middle of nowhere, I try not to take it for granted because I know one day it will not be there," Cole said. "He's one of the best to ever do it and he taught me everything. I couldn't ask for a better teacher, a better dad. He's helped me every step of the way."

Rocky was thrilled to have his son reach the top of the PRCA summit like he has.

"Watching Cole win a gold buckle is something else," he said. "It is pretty special to get to compete with him and then get to watch him put on a dominating performance like he did here was great to see. You can teach anybody to do this, but they have to be willing to bang their head against the wall every day to work at if they want to rope like he did here (at the NFSR)."

Cole placed second in Round 1 (10.3 seconds); fourth in Round 2 (12.2); and then won Round 3 (9.5). He followed that up with second-place finishes in Round 4 (11.2) and Round 5 (9.9).

On Saturday, Cole failed to place in Round 6 and rebounded to take fourth in Round 7 (11.6). Then, he clocked 9.9 seconds to win Round 8. In Round 9, he took third at 11.2 seconds.

The only drama left for Cole in Round 10 was to see if he could set the NFSR 10-head average record held by Trevor Brazile at 111.3 seconds and established in 2015.

Cole needed a 13.5-second run, and he came up short with a no time.

"Missing that last one is probably going to keep me up a few nights, but I think I did pretty well here," Cole said. "That just shows how good Trevor Brazile is."

Cole still won the average and he and Rocky became the fifth father and son to accomplish that feat in steer roping joining the company of Jim Snively (1959) and Joe Snively (1961, 1972); James Allen (1971) and Guy Allen (1989, 1991, 1997, 2000, 2004); Charles Good (1976) and Gary Good (1979); and Jim Davis (1988) and Bryce Davis (2009).

Cole was riding Tigger, 16, the 2021 Nutrena Steer Roping Horse of the Year presented by AQHA at the Kansas Star.

"A lot of what I have been able to do comes back to this horse," Cole said. "I feel like I have an unfair advantage when I saddle this horse in the morning. That's not a knock on anybody else's horse. There were so many good horses that were in this building this weekend, but this horse right here has something special about him."

Thomas Smith won an event-best three rounds. He won Round 1 with a 10.0-second time and then tied the Round 4 NFSR record with a 9.0-second winning time. Snedecor set the Round 4 record in 2020. Smith added the Round 6 win with a 10.3 run. He earned $32,807 at the NFSR.

Chet Herren ($44,705), who was second in the average, and Jess Tierney ($43,779) won the second and third most money at the 2021 NFSR.

Slade Wood won Round 2 with an 11.7-second time to win the Colby Goodwin Award. The Second Go-Round Award is given in honor of the late Goodwin, who passed away after being injured during the ninth round of 1999 NFSR.

Wood, who finished sixth in the world standings with $82,307 also won the Dixon McGowan Award, given to the highest-ranked first-time qualifier to the NFSR. The award memorializes McGowan, who died at age 23 in an automobile accident May 10, 1997.

Wood also was the Resistol All-Around and Steer Roping Rookie of the Year.

Completed results from the National Finals Steer Roping at the Kansas Star in Mulvane, Kan., Nov. 12-13.

Round 1: 1. Thomas Smith 10.0, $9,155; 2. Cole Patterson 10.3, $7,577; 3. Landon McClaugherty 11.0, $5,998; 4. Chet Herren 11.1, $4,420; 5. Slade Wood 11.3, $2,841; 6. J. Tom Fisher 12.4, $1,579; Cody Lee 12.5; Garrett Hale 12.8; Scott Snedecor 13.7; Taylor Santos 14.0; Rocky Patterson 14.5; Mike Chase 17.6; Jess Tierney 20.6; Vin Fisher Jr. 28.9; Cash Myers, NT

Round 2: 1. Slade Wood 11.7, $9,155; 2. Cash Myers 11.8, $7,577; 3. Scott Snedecor 12.0, $5,998; 4. Cole Patterson 12.2, $4,420; 5. Thomas Smith 13.3, $2,841; 6. Chet Herren 13.5, $1,579; Rocky Patterson 14.3; Taylor Santos 14.5; Garrett Hale 20.9; Jess Tierney 32.1; Landon McClaugherty NT; Mike Chase NT; J. Tom Fisher NT; Vin Fisher Jr. NT; Cody Lee NT

Round 3: 1. Cole Patterson 9.5, $9,155; 2. J. Tom Fisher 10.8, $7,577; 3. Slade Wood 11.6, $5,998; 4. Taylor Santos 12.1, $4,420; 5. Jess Tierney 12.7, $2,841; 6. Rocky Patterson 13.2, $1,579; Garrett Hale 18.1; Landon McClaugherty NT; Chet Herren NT; Scott Snedecor NT; Vin Fisher Jr. NT; Cash Myers NT; Cody Lee NT; Mike Chase NT; Thomas Smith NT

Round 4: 1. Thomas Smith *9.0. $9,155; 2. Cole Patterson 11.2, $7,577; 3. (tie) Jess Tierney 11.9, $5,209; J. Tom Fisher 11.9, $5,209; 5. Rocky Patterson 12.3, $2,841; Landon McClaugherty 13.7, $1,579; Scott Snedecor 14.3; Slade Wood 14.4; Cash Myers 16.5; Chet Herren 20.7; Garrett Hale NT; Vin Fisher Jr. NT; Cody Lee NT; Mike Chase NT; Taylor Santos NT

Round 5: 1. Landon McClaugherty 9.7, $9,155; 2. Cole Patterson 9.9, $7,577; 3. Mike Chase 10.8, $5,998; 4. (tie) Jess Tierney 10.9, 3,631; J. Tom Fisher 10.9, $3,631; 6. Slade Wood 11.1, $1,579; Cody Lee 11.3; Garrett Hale 14.9; Chet Herren 16.7; Scott Snedecor NT; Vin Fisher Jr. NT; Cash Myers NT; Thomas Smith NT; Taylor Santos NT; Rocky Patterson NT

*Tied the Round 4 NFSR record.

Round 6: 1. Thomas Smith 10.3, $9,155; Chet Herren 10.4, $7,577; Vin Fisher Jr. 11.1, $5,998; Jess Tierney 11.2, $4,420; Rocky Patterson 11.4, $2,841; Landon McClaugherty 11.7, $1,579; Cole Patterson 11.9; Cash Myers 12.6; Garrett Hale 14.2; J. Tom Fisher 14.6; Scott Snedecor 14.6; Slade Wood NT; Cody Lee NT; Mike Chase NT; Taylor Santos NT

Round 7: Cash Myers 10.1, $9,155; 2. Scott Snedecor 10.3, $7,577; 3. Garrett Hale 11.2, $5,998; 4. Cole Patterson 11.6, $4,420; 5. Jess Tierney 11.8, $2,841; 6. (tie) Landon McClaugherty 12.9, $789; J. Tom Fisher 12.9, $789; Taylor Santos 13.0; Mike Chase 14.6; Chet Herren 14.7; Cody Lee 15.5; Rocky Patterson 15.8; Slade Wood 16.0; Vin Fisher Jr. NT; Thomas Smith NT

Round 8: 1. Cole Patterson 9.9, $9,155; 2. Cody Lee 13.5, $7,577; 3. Chet Herren 14.6, $5,998; 4. J. Tom Fisher 14.9, $4,420; 5. Taylor Santos 15.0, $2,841; 6. Jess Tierney 16.2, $1,579; Scott Snedecor 16.3; Cash Myers NT; Mike Chase NT; Thomas Smith NT; Garrett Hale NT; Rocky Patterson NT; Landon McClaugherty NT; Slade Wood NT; Vin Fisher Jr. NT

Round 9: 1. Scott Snedecor 10.3, $9,155; 2. Cody Lee 10.6, $7,577; 3. Cole Patterson 11.2, $5,998; 4. Rocky Patterson 11.2, $4,420; 5. Jess Tierney 12.0, $2,841; 6, Mike Chase 12.3, $1,579; Cash Myers 13.7; Chet Herren 15.8; Landon McClaugherty 18.9; Taylor Santos 24.1; Thomas Smith NT; Garrett Hale NT; J. Tom Fisher NT; Slade Wood NT; Vin Fisher Jr. NT

Round 10: 1. Taylor Santos 9.8, $9,155; 2. Scott Snedecor 10.2, $7,577; 3. Slade Wood 11.6, $5,998; 4. Landon McClaugherty 11.8, $4,420; 5. Cash Myers 12.0, $2,841; 6. J. Tom Fisher 12.8; Chet Herren 16.2; Rocky Patterson 18.2; Garrett Hale 19.6; Cody Lee 20.6; Mike Chase NT; Thomas Smith NT; Jess Tierney; Vin Fisher Jr. NT

Average through 10 rounds: 1. Cole Patterson 97.7/9; 2. Chet Herren 133.7/9; 3. Jess Tierney 139.4/9; 4. J. Tom Fisher 101.2/8; 5. Scott Snedecor 101.8/8; 6. Rocky Patterson 111.0/8; 7. 87.7/7; 8. Landon McClaugherty 89.7/7; 9. Taylor Santos 102.5/7; 10. Cash Myers 76.7/6; 11. Cody Lee 84.1/6; 12. Garrett Hale 96.8/6; 13. Thomas Smith 42.6/4; 14. Mike Chase 55.3/4; 15. Vin Fisher Jr. 40.0/2.

PRCA | RAM World Standings

Unofficial after completion of NFSR

1. Cole Patterson $190,242; 2. Scott Snedecor $95,951; 3. Jess Tierney $89,646; 4. J. Tom Fisher $88,402; 5. Chet Herren $84,372; 6. Slade Wood $82,307; 7. Vin Fisher Jr. $73,600; 8. Landon McClaugherty $71,757; 9. Thomas Smith $67,399; 10. Rocky Patterson $63,029; 11. Taylor Santos $55,811; 12. Cash Myers $55,731; 13. Cody Lee $51,572; 14. Garrett Hale $51,505; 15. Mike Chase $44,471