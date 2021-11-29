Pratt girls ranked at the top of 4A state wrestling; boys coming in with high expectations

Howie Hansen

Coach Tate Thompson has been impressed by the tenacious work ethic of his Greenbacks boy’s and girl’s wrestling student-athletes in preseason practices, leading up to Thursday’s season-opening dual meet at Dodge City and a multi-team home event Saturday.

The stated goals for the Pratt High wrestling program: be consistently ranked in the top-10 for the boys in 4A -- a hard task -- and for the girls to stay in the top-5 in Division 2, Thompson said Monday in an interview with the Pratt Tribune.

Last year, the Pratt girls qualified seven to sub-state and five to state, with three placers. The boys are coming off a 10th-place finish in 4A.

“We are classified differently in wrestling, so it is a battle to get in the top 10 (for the boys)," said Thompson. "We have one returning placer, but we have one former placer who was out last season with injury, Koda Dipman, one additional state qualifier in Keishaune Thompson, along with substate qualifiers Maddox Riffey and Drake Van Scoyoc in the multi-tournament postseason.

“This year it will just be regionals and state. We have talented freshmen coming in that should make their mark from the get go. We will let their performances introduce them as the season gets underway this week. The boys are better than people think, and we expect to get them to their potential by February.”

The Greenbacks’ biggest focuses in practice are fundamental wrestling positions and mental training, Thompson said.

“We will work until each wrestler is very confident in their skill set and until they understand that the physical part of wrestling is huge, but the mental part of wrestling is a game changer,” said Thompson. “We have been using mental training for close to a decade for boys and girls and that is what helps the kids get through those high stress situations.

“It is not foolproof, though, as we are all human and we all have to reboot, refocus and remember that we have never been a team of individuals, we are individuals with a team mindset and if we individually falter, there is no time for a long-term pity party because that is self-serving. We build ourselves back up individually, so we can build our teammates up and let them know that it is the sum of our achievements that bring us victory and no one person on our team is more important than another.

“If you are an individual on one of our teams, then you have not bought into our mindset because individuals graduate and if that is all that you have, then you will never maintain consistent success as a team.”

Top returning Greenbacks girls, including quotes from Thompson:

Jadyn Thompson, a junior. “Jadyn beat last year’s state champion four times during the season at 115 and will wrestle at 120 pounds this year. She had only lost one match going into state and that was to Isabell Ortiz of Lakin. Jadyn is a returning third-place state finisher and two-time placer.”

Keimarla Thompson (Jadyn's sister), a sophomore. “Keimarla came in as a freshman and learned a ton during the year. Keimarla was light enough to wrestle 143 instead of 155, and she lost one match she shouldn’t have at state, but she bounced back and finished fifth at state. She will be wrestling even lighter at 132 this year.”

Lilly Herrman, a junior. “Lilly is a returning state qualifier at 101 pounds. She wrestled well all of last year, but she is determined to get on the podium this year by keeping the proper mindset from start to finish. Lilly is a tough young lady and she will get it done.”

Daisy Herrman, a senior. “Daisy will wrestle 109 after battling with her sister for 101 last season. She is a seasoned veteran and we look for her to do well. Her first action will be in week two of the season.”

Gloria Webb, sophomore. “Gloria was one of our sub-state qualifiers and has worked hard in the off-season and is ready to come back strong, continue to improve and will scrap until the end. She will wrestle at 155.”

Emmaline Primrose, sophomore. “Emmaline is another of our sub-state qualifiers who looks to improve on her first full season of wrestling last year. She will continue to improve and work on her mental game to be in the mix in late February. Emmaline will wrestle 138.”

Livia Swift, senior. “Liva is the defending two-time state champion at 143. She looks to improve her technique and have her best season yet.”

Ava Mull, senior. “Ava is a transfer from Larned and a former second-place state finisher. She will wrestle at 191.”

“This year we look to increase qualifiers, placers and placings, but we can only do that if we continue to promote the sport in a positive manner to the younger girls,” Tate Thompson said of the girl's team. “The one thing I can guarantee is that we will continue to build for the future while we shape the talent of today with hard work, focus on fundamentals and constant mental training.”

“I feel great about the first two sanctioned seasons of girl’s wrestling and the success we were able to have from the get go. In year one, we placed fourth as a team in all classes. Last year brought a different dynamic as we were split into two classes. If it weren’t a Covid year, we would have qualified seven girls for the state tournament, as that is how many we took to sub-state. Instead, we took five girls to state and placed three with only one girl graduating. We needed one more win to win the tournament as we lost by 5.5 points. The hard part was watching the upper weight classes and we did not have any girls over 155. The 235 bracket sealed the deal for Baldwin, and there were three losing records and a bye in that bracket, which was unlike any other bracket in the tournament. But Baldwin got the job done in the final rounds and we faltered.

“One thing for sure is that it was a fun battle and we have nothing but respect for Coach Harris, the Baldwin girls, and their very supportive and positive fans. But we are ready to bring more girls to state and see what we can accomplish this time around. Our goal is a team state championship, and the individual accolades will take care of themselves, as long as we focus on the success of the team.”

Greenback boys to watch:

Maddox Riffey, junior. “Maddox is moving up a weight class, to 113.”

Dalton Weber, senior. “Dalton is a returning fifth-place finisher from last season. He is one of the best in the state at 120 and looks to prove that.”

Keishaune Thompson, senior. “Keishaune is a returning state qualifier, who will wrestle at 145.”

Koda Dipman, senior. “Koda is a sixth-place finisher from two years ago, at 145/152.”

Ke'Rel Thompson, junior. “Ke'Rel is a strong returner from last season, who will wrestle at 152/152.”

James Baker, junior. “James is a returning varsity wrestler, at 220.”

Jesus Ornelas, senior, and Drake Van Scoyoc, junior, are talented returners at 285 pounds, Thompson said.

Tate Thompson on the Greenbacks’ 2021-22 boy’s and girl’s wrestling schedule:

“Our schedule is set up to prepare us for state. It is the first thing I changed when I came to Pratt in 2009-10. We want to be tested every week and we will be. There are few surprises as we see state placers and champions, weekly, from every classification. Dodge City is our leadoff dual and they are tough in both boys and girls. The girls are ranked No. 1 in Division 1 and we are No. 1 in Division 2. The Dodge boys are ranked third in 6A and we are ranked ninth in 4A, so it is a tough set of duals.

“The boys beat every 5A and 6A team they dualed last year, but we lost to Dodge. The boys beat Manhattan, Garden City, Emporia and Great Bend in a list of perennial wrestling schools during the Dodge City Dual Tournament last season. Our schedule is a beast. The home tournament will also bring plenty of good matchups for the boys with defending champs, Andale and No. 6-ranked Augusta along with several individuals ranked at each weight in various classifications. The girls will see Wichita North, No. 3 in Division 1, Goddard girls, No. 7 in Division 1, and the No. 6- ranked Hoisington girls will also be at our home tourney. All of our tournaments are set up to prepare us for state.”