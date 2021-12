Pratt High School varsity wrestling schedule shared, competition begins this week

PRATT HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY WRESLING SCHEDULE

Thursday

Girls Wrestling – at Dodge City, 6 p.m.

Boys Wrestling – at Dodge City, 7 p.m.

Friday

Girls Basketball – Larned, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball – Larned, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Boys and Girls Wrestling Tourney – Multiple schools at Pratt High School, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 6

Girls Basketball – at Hutchinson-Trinity, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball – at Hutchinson-Trinity, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Girls Basketball – Chaparral, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball – Chaparral, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Girls Wrestling – at Douglass tournament, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Girls Basketball – at Cheney tournament, TBA

Boys Basketball – at Cheney tournament, TBA

Boys Wrestling – at Douglass tournament, 9:30 a.m.